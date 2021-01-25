New Delhi, January 25: Delhi Police have traced over 300 Twitter handles to Pakistan created to disrupt and hijack the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day 2021. Thousands of farmers move towards Delhi borders to participate in the tractor rally, the agricultural organisations have decided to hold similar parades at state and district headquarters across the country.

Police informed that over 300 Twitter handles were generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. The Twitter handles originating from Pakistan have been pushing hashtags linked to the farmers' protest and the tractor rally. Farmers' Protest: NSUI Holds Tractor Rally in Amritsar in Support of Protesting Farmers.

In order to take part in the tractor rally, thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh have already left for the tractor rally, thus leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways.

