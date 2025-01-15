Agra, January 15: A woman in Agra killed her 9-year-old nephew by electrocution, with the boy’s body discovered in the bathroom on the terrace of their home in the Prem Nagar area of Jagdishpura. Police arrested the woman, identified as Gajna, who later confessed to the crime, claiming that jealousy over her husband’s affection for the child drove her to commit the murder.

According to a report by Times Of India, the deceased, identified as Aarav Singh, was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, and his body was discovered by his cousin, Vishal, in the terrace bathroom the next day. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Following the family's complaint, the police began their investigation, which led them to suspect Gajna, the wife of Aarav's uncle, Veer Singh, based on the gathered evidence.

The postmortem report revealed that Aarav Singh died due to electrocution. ACP Mayank Tiwari confirmed the findings, stating, "Through a thorough investigation, we have determined that the boy was murdered by his aunt. The accused has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway, with the suspect set to be presented before the court."

According to the police, the evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to Gajna, the wife of Aarav’s uncle, as the prime suspect in the case. The arrest followed a series of inquiries, which led the authorities to uncover the tragic motive behind the crime.

During questioning, Gajna reportedly confessed to the crime, explaining that her jealousy stemmed from her husband’s frequent financial support for Aarav. According to a police officer, her frustration intensified because she had no children of her own, and despite numerous arguments with her husband, his actions toward Aarav remained unchanged.

Neighbours provided insight into the family's dynamics, revealing that Aarav's father, Ramesh Singh, and his brother, Veer Singh, lived on the first floor with Veer's wife, Gajna. One local shared, "While the two brothers had a strong bond, Gajna often displayed irritation towards Aarav and disapproved of the attention her husband gave to the boy."

