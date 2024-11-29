Jaipur, November 29: A couple was killed when the car they were travelling in went out of control and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday morning, police said. The couple's two-year-old son and four other relatives were injured in the incident that occurred in Alwar district, they said.

The victims were the residents of Haryana's Sonipat and were going to visit Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kamal (29) and his wife Anushka (26) were declared dead, police said.

Their son Vibhaan (2), relatives Rajkumar (38), his wife Pooja (32), their daughter Divyanshi (6) and son Rudraksh (3) were injured, they said. Kamal, who was employed with a private company, was driving the car.