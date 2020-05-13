Amit Shah Announces 'Only Swadeshi Products to be Available at CAPF Canteens From June 1, 2020' to Give Push to PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, May 13: Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that canteens of the central paramilitary forces will only sell indigenous products starting from June 1. This is in line with Narendra Modi's push for “local” and “atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”. He further appealed to the public to make maximum use of “swadeshi (locally made)” products and encourage others to do the same.

He said that only by using local products. people will make India India self-reliant in five years. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the PMs 'Vocal for Local' remark, saying that "while the local brands helped us in the times of crisis, we should pledge to use more and more local products and make our local-global". Amit Shah Hails PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Call, Says 'We Should Pledge to Use More Local Products and Make Our Local Global'.

Here's what Amit Shah tweeted:

In a series of tweets, Shah said that it is time to make the sentence "the 21st century will be the century when India shines" true. PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday in the middle of the third phase of the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for localisation instead of globalisation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic drew applause from netizens. Several Twitter users expressed their gratitude to Modi for promoting small and medium-scale manufacturers.