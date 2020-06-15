Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amit Shah Said Delhi Govt Will Conduct 18,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day by June 20, Says Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 01:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Amit Shah Said Delhi Govt Will Conduct 18,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day by June 20, Says Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, June 15: The Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20, according to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door to door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta told reporters here after the all-party meeting over the management of the pandemic in the national capital. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded. Gupta also said that in the all-party meeting, "BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"He said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis and come together to fight COVID-19. Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

Shah had called the meeting after chairing one along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Adesh Kumar Gupta Amit Shah Containment Zones Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus lockdown in India Coronavirus Outbreak in India COVID-19 Tests Delhi Delhi BJP Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta Lockdown Unlock 1 Unlock 1 Guidelines
You might also like
Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
News

Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
News

COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement