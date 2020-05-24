India News | Yogi Calls on UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday called on state Governor Anandiben Patel here.

A statement issued by the office of the chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday called on Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call."

The photographs of the meeting released by the UP government showed that both were wearing masks while interacting.

