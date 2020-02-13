Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-in Ceremony: Chief Ministers of Other States Will Not Be Invited, Says AAP Leader Gopal Rai

AAP Leader Gopal Rai. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on February 16. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power in the financial capital and had a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. According to an ANI update, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "Only people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony on February 16. Chief Ministers of other states or leaders of other parties will not be invited." Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-in Ceremony: AAP Chief to Take Oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan.

The swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal will take place at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. AAP bagged 62 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal and other prominent leaders of AAP, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also won from their respective constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats, five more than it secured in the last local election in 2015, according to the Election Commission of India. On the other hand, Congress failed to create a mark and drew a blank.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, "We will be holding the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday at 10 am... Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi," top AAP leader Manish Sisodia said during a press conference.