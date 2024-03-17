Bengaluru, March 17: A 24-year-old hostel warden in Bengaluru, identified as Jeevan K, staged his own kidnapping after losing a significant amount of money to online gambling. In a bid to make quick money, Jeevan, along with three associates, concocted a kidnap plot that involved him pouring ketchup on his head and sending a picture to his aunt to make the kidnapping appear authentic.

According to a report in TOI, the plan initially worked as his aunt, believing he had been kidnapped, deposited Rs 27,000 into his account for his release. The four men, overjoyed at receiving the money, celebrated in a room, only to be arrested by the police. Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Stages His Own Kidnapping To Buy iPhone From Ransom Money in Sitapur, Caught at Friend's House.

Jeevan, who hails from Hassan and currently resides in Bommanahalli, works as a warden in a private college hostel. His accomplices, Vinay Kumar, Poornesh alias Preetam, and Raju, are all in their early 20s and work in various jobs in the city. Mumbai: Youth’s Self-Kidnapping Plan Goes Awry as He Demands Rs 30,000 via UPI from His Father.

Jeevan had previously lost more than Rs 2 lakh to online gambling, which led to his parents distancing themselves from him. His aunt, Sunanda, took him under her wing and helped him secure the job as a warden.

However, Jeevan resumed gambling and quickly lost more money. He deceived his aunt into giving him Rs 37,000, claiming it was needed for medical treatment following a fight at the college. After losing this money to gambling, Jeevan decided to stage his own kidnapping to extract more money from his aunt.

The police initially believed it was a genuine case of kidnapping and began tracking the culprits through mobile calls. However, they soon discovered that Jeevan had staged his own kidnapping when they found him and his ‘abductors’ partying. All four men were subsequently arrested.

