Bhopal, Sep 28: A video of a senior IPS officer in Bhopal beating his wife has gone viral.

In the purported video, the police officer of Director General (DG) rank was seen dragging his wife along the ground and then thrashing her. Other staff present in his house were seen trying to intervene.

The reason for the discord as can be understood from the video appears to be one of extra marital affair by the police officer. It seemed to have been a long running dispute between the husband and wife.

