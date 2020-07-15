Bihar, July 15: In the latest news, around 20 staff members at Governor house have tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, 24 people were found coronavirus positive at BJP office in Patna. A total of 110 samples were collected and sent for tests, said Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President. The office was immediately closed for sanitisation.

Amid the rising coronavirus numbers in the state, total lockdown would be imposed in Bihar from 16 to 31 July, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases have inched closer to the 20,000 mark on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Coronavirus Cases in Patna BJP Office: 24 People Found COVID-19 Positive Out of 110 Samples Tested.

20 Staff Members at Governor House in Bihar Test COVID-19 Positive

Bihar: Around 20 staff members at Governor house have tested positive for #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

In another incident, 20 people tested positive in Bihta area on Sunday after attending a funeral. The entire Bihta area was sealed and the area was sanitized after the reports of 20 people came positive. The people who tested positive went to attend the funeral of businessman Raj Kumar Gupta who died in hospital on July 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).