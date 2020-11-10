Patna, Nov 10: After four rounds of counting for the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, 38 constituencies are witnessing a very close fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

There is a gap of less than 1,000 votes between the leading and the first trailing candidate in these seats. In some seats, the difference is less than 50 votes. In such a situation, everyone is keenly watching the results of these seats. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

In the Bihariganj Assembly seat, the Congress candidate is leading over the JD(U) candidate by just eight votes. Similarly, BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari was ahead by just 22 votes at the Baikunthpur Assembly seat. RJD candidate Ajay Yadav leads in the Atri Assembly seat by just 848 votes. While the JD(U) candidate from Bajpatti Assembly seat is trailing by 380 votes from the RJD candidate.

As per the Election Commission website, four rounds of counting have been done for the 243 seats.

According to trends so far, BJP was leading in 74 seats, the JD(U) on 48, the RJD on 66, and the Congress has made gains on 21 seats.

