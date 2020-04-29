Bihar BJP Lawmaker Sanjay Paswan Asks CM Nitish Kumar to Bring Back Students from Kota and Pune Before May 3, Says 'It's Causing Us Political Loss'

Bihar BJP Lawmaker Sanjay Paswan and coronavirus lockdown. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Patna, April 29: Bharatiya Janata Patry legislator and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan on Wednesday sparked a row by combining the issue of stranded children from Kota in Rajasthan and Pune in Maharashtra with political propaganda. Paswan stated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should all children before the end of lockdown period, as will lead to sympathy votes in upcoming elections.

Expressing his opinion, Paswan had said, as ANI quoted, "It's CM's (Nitish Kumar) duty to bring back our children. It's also causing us political loss. He should bring all children before 3rd May. Election going to be held this year. Almost all middle class families have at least 1 child studying in Kota." Maharashtra: 70 Buses Leave From Dhule District to Bring Back Students Stuck in Kota Due to Lockdown.

Mixing the issue with political colour, Paswan added, "Number of children may only be 1000 but 1 Lakh families are affected due to it, they have sympathy for these children. If 1 Lakh families have 5 voters each, 5 Lakh votes will be affected. So I request the CM to bring back our children from Kota & Pune."

Here's the ANI tweets:

No. of children may only be 1000 but 1 Lakh families are affected due to it, they have sympathy for these children. If 1 Lakh families have 5 voters each, 5 Lakh votes will be affected. So I request the CM to bring back our children from Kota & Pune: Sanjay Paswan, BJP MLC #Bihar https://t.co/UXSlQF0UhT — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Earlier, at least 70 state transport buses left from Maharashtra on Wednesday morning to bring back students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Also, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that 75 buses have been sent from the state to bring back around 1,500 students from Kota in Rajasthan following the central government's consent.