Patna, August 17: Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, Bihar Government on Monday, August 17, extended the lockdown in the state till September 6, 2020, to control the COVID-19 cases. The Nitish Kumar-led government issued the extension order after a high-level meeting. Bihar Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive Two Days After Meeting at Secretariat, Placed Under Quarantine in Katihar.

"In view of the present situation of COVID-19 in the State of Bihar, in exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA by the aforesaid instructions, in continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/f4.F.31t dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020," the state government said in a statement.

Bihar Government Statement:

Restrictions imposed in the state extended till 6th September: Government of Bihar. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fib9xsgX5H — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Prohibition on religious, social, political or cultural events and restriction on bus operations have been upheld. Under the previous order, which was issued till August 16, religious places in the state were not allowed to open.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Bihar have crossed the one lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total 1,03,844 cases, 31,059 are active, while 72,324 people have recovered from the illness. Till now, 461 deaths have also been reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).