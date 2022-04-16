Bhopal, April 16: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Chhola where a 30-year-old woman was raped repeatedly by her own nephew for days. The victim approached the police station on Thursday after which police registered a rape case and arrested the accused.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused (27) had come to Chhola in search of a job and stayed at her house. On April 4, the accused barged into the victim's room at 2 am when her husband was away and sexually violated her. He further threatened her with dire consequences. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

Due to fear, the victim did not share the incident with anyone. The accused, since then, repeatedly raped her. A few days ago, he assaulted her when she tried to protest. On Thursday, the victim mustered up the courage and shared her ordeal with her husband. Later they approached the police station and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

