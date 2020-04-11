BJP Corporator Defies Coronavirus Lockdown, Celebrates Birthday at Panvel Bungalow; 11 Booked

BJP corporator Ajay Bahira (Photo Credits: ANI)

Navi Mumbai, April 11: A corporator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was booked along with 11 others for celebrating his birthday by defying the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ajay Bahira, who is a corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation, allegedly flouted the lockdown and social distancing norms, and celebrated his birthday at his bungalow on Friday night. Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video).

"The police received a tip-off that some people have gathered on the terrace of the corporator's bungalow to celebrate his birthday. A police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 persons, including the corporator, when the celebration was on," senior inspector of Panvel Police Station, Ajaykumar Landge, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

All accused, including Bahira, were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant laws. The corporator was arrested and later released on a bail. Large gatherings are banned across the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A similar incident was reported from Karnataka where BJP legislator AS Jayaram celebrated his 51st birthday amid the nationwide lockdown. "Jayaram's family members and relatives celebrated his birthday in a house compound at Ankalakuppe village in Gubbi taluk where hundreds of his supporters also gathered to felicitate him," Gubbi police inspector PM Nagaraj told IANS over phone.