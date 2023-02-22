Chennai, February 22: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a duo after he refused to buy cigarettes for them on Monday night at Ennore. The victim was identified as Praveen, 29, from Kasimedu, who worked in a private company in the city. On Monday, he was visiting his mother in Ernavur Tsunami Quarters.

Police investigations revealed that around 10 pm, while returning home, he stopped at a petty shop in Ennore when the duo was standing there picked up an argument with Praveen, reported TOI.

The accused had asked Praveen to buy them cigarettes. Praveen had ignored them, but the dup kept on bothering him. He refused citing shortage of money, when one of them tried to pick the money from his pocket. Praveen overpowered one of them and pushed them away, with a warning. In the melee, they abused Praveen and then pulled out a knife and stabbed him before fleeing. Gurugram Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Saraswati Enclave; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility.

Passers-by rushed Praveen to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Ennore police registered a case and arrested the accused, who were identified as Musith, 24, and Nasirullah, 25, from Ennore. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed Over Fight about Rasgulla at Wedding in Mainpuri, Case Registered.

They were remanded in judicial custody. The two men were already accused in attempt-to-murder and assault cases.

