A tragic road accident in Chennai’s Teynampet area claimed the life of a 24-year-old biker, Alagesan, on Sunday night. Caught on CCTV, the collision occurred on Narasimha Road when Alagesan, a motorbike mechanic, was hit by another speeding bike coming from the opposite direction. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot due to a severe head injury. Locals alerted the Pondy Bazaar Police, who sent his body for post-mortem at Royapettah Government Hospital. The other rider, 36-year-old Saravanan, who was wearing a helmet, survived and is receiving treatment. The incident underscores the life-saving importance of helmets. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Bihar Highway Accident: Car Going to Varanasi From Kolkata Collides With Truck, Flips 5 Times in Rohtas; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Chennai Road Accident

