Lucknow, October 6: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday announced that the state government has banned the cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children. The UP government banned the sale of Coldrif Cough Syrup to prevent further harm, and an advisory has been issued urging people not to consume this type of cough syrup."It is very sad that many children have lost their lives after consuming cough syrup. Our government has never bought such cough syrup. We have also issued an advisory urging the people of the state not to consume this type of cough syrup. We have banned the cough syrup in the state," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

The ban comes after the Health Ministry confirmed that the syrup, Coldrif Cough Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.A risk-based inspection has been initiated across six states to identify gaps that lead to quality failures and suggest process improvements. ‘Cough Syrup Deaths’: Why Is Coldrif Cough Syrup From Sresan Pharmaceuticals Banned by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Govts? Tests Find Poisonous Chemical Diethylene Glycol.

At least 14 deaths have been reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, while eight children have been admitted to a hospital, said an official on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched an investigation and will take action against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup. The Health Ministry has directed states to ensure the rational use of medication and issued guidelines for prescribing cough syrups to children.UP's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has issued instructions to all drug inspectors to collect samples of the cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Chhindwara from both government and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh. These samples will be sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing.

The order also prohibits the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety. Officials said that the action is being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further adverse effects and to monitor the safety of medicines circulating in the state. Meanwhile, following multiple deaths reported at Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana and Kerala, have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup. Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case: Doctor Praveen Soni Arrested for Prescribing ‘Toxic’ Coldrif Cough Syrup to Children in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that they will also ban the cough syrup if it is found to be contaminated after receiving test reports."We are getting the reports. We will also ban the cough syrup if we find it contaminated," CM Sai said. The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale of Coldrif and Nextro DS syrups, along with other products manufactured by the same company. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the ban in a post on X. On the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, strict action has been initiated against the sale of banned cough syrups across the state. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched statewide raids on medical stores to ensure compliance.