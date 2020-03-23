Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Punjab Government Imposes Curfew in State to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Curfew ANI | Representational Image)

Chandigarh, March 23: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Monday imposed curfew in the state. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh imposed the curfew in the state, after reviewing the situation with the chief secretary and Punjab police chief. According to reports, the government ensured that there should not be any shortage of essential items in the state. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Strictly Enforce Lockdown, Take Legal Action Against Violators, Centre Tells States.

As per the order by the state government, movement of vehicles has been strictly banned in the state, and the relaxation in the curfew will be given only for a given period and purpose. On Thursday, the state government also cancelled the public transport in the state. The decision to impose curfew in Punjab came a day after the Janata Curfew. Captain Singh also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for providing food, shelter and medicines for needy people during the lockdown.

In Punjab, a total of 21 positive cases has been reported so far, while one person, who returned from Germany via Italy, lost his life due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, 415 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 until now. Seven people also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state as 89 cases have been reported so far, while two people also lost their lives. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Crucial Test Tomorrow, Says ICMR.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus a “pandemic”. Globally over 12,000 people have lost their lives so far. Italy is the worst-hit country as over 5,000 people lost their lives, followed by China. In the neighbouring country, more than 4,000 deaths were reported.