Couple in Kerala's Kannur Blessed With Baby Days After Recovery From Coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram, April 11: A couple in Kerala's Kannur district, who were recovered from coronavirus, have been blessed with a baby child. The information was disclosed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his press briefing on Saturday. Vijayan congratulated the mother and father, while also crediting the healthcare professionals in the state for their efficient service. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The couple are among the 123 persons in Kerala who have recovered from the disease after being infected. The state has drawn praised for the manner in which it has contained the number of COVID-19 cases. Despite being the first Indian province to be affected by coronavirus, Kerala has succeeded in flattening the curve of daily infections.

Even as coronavirus cases continue to rise exponentially in all parts of the nation, the coastal state recorded only 10 cases on Friday. The overall toll in the state is 489, including 364 active cases.

Update by ANI

"A couple that recovered from COVID-19 recently has been blessed with a baby in Kannur today," Vijayan said. "10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today; 7 from Kannur, 1 from Kozhikode, 2 from Kasaragod. 7 have foreign travel history while 3 have contact history with positive COVID-19 patients. Total number of cases stands at 373 now, of which 228 are active cases," he further added.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 7,529 today, including 6,634 active cases. The number of positive infections peaked by 786 in the last 24 hours. The corresponding period also witnessed 36 deaths due to COVID-19. The overall death count in India climbed to 242, as per the latest update released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.