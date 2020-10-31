New Delhi, October 31: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Saturday, said that the decreasing temperature, increasing pollution levels and the implications of the festive season, together has caused the recent spike in Delhi's COVID-19 cases. He said, "It's a combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature & increased pollution. The experts had also suggested that at this time COVID-19 cases could rise. People are also giving less importance to wearing face masks." Delhi Reports 5,891 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest in Single Day.

On removing the 20 passengers limit on the travel in the DTC buses, Jain said, "If you're wearing masks then there's no problem but if not then even 20 passengers are dangerous. We're not giving permission for unlimited seating. We're only allowing passengers as per seat limit." Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases For Third Consecutive Day, Reports 5,891 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Delhi, on Friday, recorded the highest spike in the COVID-19 cases with 5,891 new cases being reported in the city. The total number of cases stands at 3,81,644.

