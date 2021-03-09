Thane, March 9: Amid Rising COVID-19 cases in several districts of Maharashtra, Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot areas of the district till March 31. The COVID-19 lockdown will remain in place till March 31. A total of 16 hotspot areas have been identified by the civic body. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact in India: 10,113 Companies Voluntarily Shuttered Operations During April 2020 Till February 2021 Period, Says Govt Data.

Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under "Mission Begin Again" by the Maharashtra government. Notably, Thane is one of the worst-hit districts of Maharashtra due to coronavirus. According to India Today, the 16 hotspot areas have been divided into three circles

Here is The List of Hotspot Areas in Thane:

1. Aainagar, Kalwa

2. Suryanagar, Vitawa

3. Kharegaon Health Centre

4. Chendani Koliwada

5. Srinagar

6. Hiranandani Estate

7. Lodha, Majiwada

8. Runwal Garden city, Balkum

9. Lodha Amara

10. Shivai Nagar

11. Dosti Vihar

12. Hiranandani Meadows

13. Patil Wadi

14. Runwal Plaza, Kores Nakshatra, Kores Tower

15. Runwal Nagar, Kolbad

16. Rustomjee, Vrindavan

Thane on Monday recorded 780 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,69,845. Till now, 6,302 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent. So far, 2,56,279 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district. As of now, there are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in Thane.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip as the state witnessed 8,744 new infections. Till now, 22,28,471 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities on Monday. The state now has 97,637 active cases. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 1,014 new cases increasing its tally to 3,34,583. With four deaths, the death toll in the country's financial capital reached 11,508.

