Amaravati, February 24: After the Covid-19 vaccination drive was deferred for them by a few weeks owing to the rural local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, police personnel in a few districts started getting inoculated for coronavirus on Wednesday. Senior police officers in West and East Godavari districts received the vaccine shot on Wednesday morning.

"West Godavari superintendent of police (SP) Narayan Nayak started the coronavirus vaccination programme for all policemen working in the district," said an official. Nayak was one of the first cops to get inoculated in the district, followed by other senior policemen. Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Teacher Succumbs to Fever, Days After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot.

Andhra Pradesh Police gets vaccinated: #COVID19 vaccine procedure has begun for the Andhra Pradesh Police to boost their #immunity and keep them safe as the front line warriors. #DGP Gautam Sawang personally monitored the vaccination process. #COVID19Vaccination #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xL1dPpNx0q — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 24, 2021

At the Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College in East Godavari district, several policemen were vaccinated on Wednesday. "Vaccination started in the district for the police force at their respective areas and mandals," said a district official.

Additional superintendent of police and special enforcement bureau (SEB) official Sumit Garud was one of the senior officials who got the vaccine shot in the district. Similarly, police personnel in Chittoor have also started receiving the vaccine jibe, including superintendent of police S. Senthil Kumar.

