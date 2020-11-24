Chandigarh, November 24: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday spelt out the state's strategy for distribution of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Once available, the vaccine will be first given to healthcare workers and high-risk groups, Manohar Lal Khattar said. Essential workers will be vaccinated in the second phase, the Chief Minister added. Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till November 30 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We have been told to make a strategy to make the vaccine available to the general public. As it is not possible to give the vaccine to all at once. In the first phase, vaccine will be provided to health care personnel and people who need it the most," Khattar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. "In the second phase, the vaccine will be given to essential service providers and then there will two phases in which there will be age-wise distribution," he added.

Haryana yesterday saw another sharp spike of 2,663 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the infection tally to 2,19,963. A total of 28 people died of COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the death toll in the state to 2,216. Of the total fresh cases, Gurugram district reported 866 while 577 coronavirus infections were from Faridabad district. Gurugram and Faridabad, both of which fall in the National Capital Region, are the two districts hardest hit by the pandemic.

In the wake of increasing cases, CM Khattar restricted gatherings of people in the state. "A gathering of 50 people allowed in halls, while 100 can gather in open spaces in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar districts. In other districts, gathering of 100 ppl allowed in closed spaces while 200 in open spaces, effective from November 26," the Chief Minister said.

