Kancheepuram, January 3: A 52-year-old woman near Chennai was killed in a tragic accident involving a stray cow and a horse-drawn cart in Kundrathur, Kancheepuram, late Wednesday night. The woman was riding pillion on her son Sivaraman’s two-wheeler when the incident occurred near Kaletti Pettai on Nandambakkam Road.

Police reported that the cow, startled by the loud noise from a passing horse cart, bolted onto the road and collided with Sivaraman’s bike. The impact threw both riders off the vehicle. While Sivaraman sustained minor injuries, Singari suffered severe head trauma and died instantly. Delhi Stray Cattle Menace: 75-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Dies, Days After Being Attacked by Stray Cow in Rohini.

Authorities from the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the scene and transported Singari’s body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the incident, the police arrested Venkatraman (41), the driver of the horse cart, while launching a search for the cow’s owner. Madhya Pradesh: Biker Dies After Vehicle Rams Into Stray Cows in Sagar; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Residents of the area expressed frustration over the recurring issue of stray cattle, claiming local authorities have ignored repeated complaints. Stray animals have reportedly caused multiple accidents in the past, but no action has been taken to address the problem.

Singari and her son, residents of Nandambakkam, had visited Kundrathur to buy household essentials when the tragedy struck. Investigators believe the cow’s owner may have abandoned it to graze unsupervised, a common practice that has contributed to such incidents.

The case has intensified calls for stricter enforcement against stray cattle and unregulated animal-drawn carts to prevent further accidents. Local authorities are being urged to take immediate steps to address the public safety concerns.

