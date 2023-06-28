Lakhimpur Kheri, June 28: A crocodile dragged and killed a 35-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim, Sarjeet Gautam, was on his way to his field. Crocodile Attack in Goa: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed by Crocodile at Amthane Dam.

He was wading through a rivulet when the crocodile suddenly emerged and dragged him into deep water. The rivulet passes through the forests of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Crocodile Attack in Odisha: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed by Alligator While Bathing in Brahmani River in Kendrapara, Half-Eaten Body Found.

The other farmers, who had already crossed the rivulet, pelted stones and used their sticks to rescue Sarjeet, but he drowned. He was later rushed to a community health centre where he was declared dead. Sarjeet is survived by his wife and six children.

Meanwhile, a revenue team was sent to the village by SDM Anurag Singh, who said that the bereaved family of Sarjeet will be eligible for compensation of Rs 4 lakhs under the state disaster relief fund.

