Cyclone Amphan Update: Wind Speed in Bay of Bengal Peaks to 200-240 Kmph Ahead of Landfall Tomorrow, Over 3 Lakh Evacuated

File image of Cyclone Bulbul (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, May 19: Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal region ahead of the expected landfall tomorrow, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Data obtained b the weather body shows it is the "most intense cyclone" in the region since 1999. From the coastal area of West Bengal, over three lakh people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Cyclone Amphan Moving Towards West Bengal Coasts as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Likely in North 24 Parganas And East Medinipur Districts: IMD.

"This is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards north northwestward direction," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in the press briefing.

"As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph," the weather body head added.

In a separate media address, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said residents living along the coastline in most vulnerable parts are being evacuated by the disaster response force personnel. They are being shifted to shelter homes based in safer locations, adding that the government has arranged for food and other necessities of the evacuees.

The maximum evacuation was carried in South 24 Parganas district, from where nearly 2 lakh have been shifted to the storm shelters. From North 24 Parganas, around 50,000 were shifted, and an estimated 40,000 were evacuated from East Medinipur district.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in the afternoon to evening hours tomorrow, between Hatiya in Bangladesh and Digha in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone would be weakened from its current strength by the time it makes the landfall, experts said.

Update by IMD

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May 2020: IMD https://t.co/sUajoAv4Ke — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Apart from West Bengal, 12 districts of Odisha have also been put on high alert with the onset of Amphan cyclone. A note of caution has also been issued in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been asked to not to venture into the sea till further orders. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the three states over the next 48 hours.

Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient number of generator sets with enough diesel and station them in all districts so that if there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted with the help of these generator-sets, said Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash.