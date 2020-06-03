Cyclone Nisarga Update: BMC Makes 35 Schools as Temporary Shelters for Mumbaikars, Arranges for Pumps at 300 Potential Water Logging Areas

Fishermen carrying their boat on shoulders ahead of Cyclone Nisarga. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, June 3: With just an hour left for the Cyclone Nisarga to hit the Maharashtra Coast, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that the civic body has arranged about 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens, who have been appealed to relocate there. Also, BMC said that they have arranged pumps at more than 300 potential water logging areas and kept Mumbai Fire Brigade on alert to respond immediately in case of emergencies.

Briefing about the preparedness to deal with Cyclone Nisarga, BMC said, "BMC has arranged about 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens, who have been appealed to relocate there." It added, "Pumps have been arranged at more than 300 potential water logging areas. In addition, all 6 pumping stations have been provided with adequate manpower." Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

Among other details, BMC said that they have deployed 96 squads to move trees that may be uprooted by the storm, including 4 dedicated to each of the 24 wards in the city. Also, towing system has been implemented for vehicles that may get stuck due to storms. The BMC even ordered to provide generators for electricity at hypersensitive places as well as hospitals.

Apart from all these, BMC said that 8 units of NDRF and 5 units of Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations in the city. NDRF has 1 team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) & Borivali (R/North) & 3 teams in Andheri (K/West).

Here's the entire Twitter thread of BMC's preparedness:

A thread of the key measures taken by BMC to combat Cyclone Nisarga#BMCNisargaUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday released a list of 'Dos' and Dont's to stay safe'. The administration has asked people to be cautious and not believe in rumours. Also, NDRF says around 40000 people evacuated to safer places till now from various locations of Maharashtra. NDRF Commandant Anup Shrivastava said, "Around 40000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various locations (sea belt areas) of Maharashtra."

Track the Movement of Cyclone Nisarga Live on This Map:

Earlier, IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that four districts of the state would be severely affected, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Raigad and Palghar. He also said that Nisarga will make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 to 4 pm and wind velocity will be around 110 kmph in Mumbai at the time of landfall.