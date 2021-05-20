New Delhi, May 20: Remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and it is very likely to move further northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The Well-marked low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh has further weakened into a low-pressure area and lay centered at northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi Records Highest-Ever 24-Hour Rainfall in May, Coldest May Day in 70 Years Due to Cyclone Tauktae.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours. Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around Friday. The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along longitude 71 degree east to the north of latitude 27 degree north. Cyclone Tauktae Death Toll Climbs to 45 in 12 Districts of Gujarat: Official.

The cyclonic circulation over central Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level also persists. A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around Saturday, said the IMD.

