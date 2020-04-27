Delhi: 64 Staffers of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Including Doctors and Nurses, Test COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 27: At least 64 staffers, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus so far. According to the hospital - a non-Covid establishment, some family members of the staffers have also reported positive, although the total list of relatives was not available with the hospital administration. "As of Monday, the total numbers staffers who tested positive for coronavirus has reached 64. Also, the relatives/families of our staffers tested positive. However, their information is not available with the hospital," a hospital source told IANS.

About 70 per cent of the staffers who tested positive for Covid-19 were asymptomatic. Among the staffers IANS contacted on Sunday, a doctor and a nurse confirmed that their family members have tested positive for coronavirus. Also, the family of one more staffer has also tested positive on Monday, along with the security staff. Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Declared Containment Zone After Doctors and Nurses Test Positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said about 80-90 health workers in the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, with majority from the non-Covid hospitals. Addressing the media, he said the cases are not being reported from the Covid-dedicated hospitals.

"We have found that in the Covid-dedicated hospitals the staffers are not testing positive. The health workers from the non-Covid hospitals are testing positive," Jain said. The Health Minister also said that the health workers in a non-Covid hospital should believe that any person can be a carrier of coronavirus. "Masks and hand gloves are important. Also, a minimum distance from all the patients is also important," he said.

He also said that the cases of health workers becoming infected has also to do with the location where the health workers are staying."In the Babu Jagjivan hospital, a large section of the people were living in Jahangirpuri -- which is already a Covid hotspot."

In the North district, total seven containment zones have been formed so far by the administration. Out of these, six locations are in densely populated Jahangirpuri -- in B, C, H, G, K Blocks and Sanjay Enclave.

The 100-bed city government hospital, located in Jahangirpuri, has about 500 staffers, including the doctors, para-medics, nurses, sanitation workers, security staff and non-medical staff. Delhi's total Covid patient count has reached about 3,000.