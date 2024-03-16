New Delhi, March 16: Ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha poll dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a survey of "rehri-patri" (street) vendors in the city to provide them space for running their shops. AAP To Contest Lok Sabha Elections in Gujarat on Bhavnagar and Bharuch Seats, Announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

In a video message, Kejriwal said the survey would be completed in a few months after which the vendors would be provided space in a proper manner so that there is no problem to other shopkeepers and any traffic issue.

Kejriwal Announces Survey of Street Vendors in Delhi

Kejriwal said his government was committed to ensuring that street vendors were able to earn their livelihood respectably without facing any harassment from police or other authorities.