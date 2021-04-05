New Delhi, April 5: The Covid-19 vaccination sites in the national capital would be operating for 24 hours at all Delhi government-run hospitals from Tuesday onwards, said an order issued by the Delhi Health department on Monday. As per the official information, the move has been made to accelerate the ongoing vaccination drive in the city. The state government has directed the hospital authorities under the purview of the Delhi government that one-third of the vaccination centres would operate from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

"In order to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 vaccination, it has been decided that the timing of functioning of the Covid vaccination centres should be further increased. As per the order with effect from April 6, one-third of the vaccination sites in all the Delhi government hospitals will also function from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m," said the order issued by S. Sunil, Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi Govt Ready for Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19 if Centre Allows, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the first phase of Covid vaccination which commenced from January 16, the time for inoculation was fixed between 9 a.m to 5 p.m. The Delhi government had earlier extended the vaccination time from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, one of the biggest healthcare centres under the Delhi government dedicated to Covid-19, has already started a vaccination site between 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Ankit Gupta, a senior doctor at LNJP, told IANS that out of three vaccination sites, one site also functions between 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

