New Delhi, November 19: The Delhi High Court on Thursday severely criticised the Delhi government for its handling of the coronavirus situation in the national capital. The High Court asked "Why wait till now to reduce the number of attendees at weddings? "Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings, how many died of COVID-19 during this period?"

The high court said, “You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions.” A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad further said that the Delhi government cannot blame the Centre for non-cooperation and that both the authorities should come together to tackle the situation.Feluda COVID-19 Paper Strip Test Kits to be Launched in Delhi Today Amid Surge in Coronavirus Numbers.

The AAP government on Tuesday scaled down the number of people allowed at weddings from 200 to 50 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. This decision overturned an earlier one, declared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to ease a 50-persons-only cap on wedding functions.

"Yesterday there were 134 deaths in a single day and the government is claiming that you were alive to the situation. The ground is full of dead bodies. Why did you have to look at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for directions,” the bench said.

