New Delhi, November 19: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, an official said, adding that no fatalities have been reported. "The incident occurred in Sector- 15 area and after receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot," said a senior police official, Delhi Road Accident: DTC Electric Bus Driver Suffered Epileptic Attack Which Led to Fatal Crash in Rohini Area (Watch Video).

DTC Bus Overturns in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: DTC electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 of KN Katju Marg police station area, three people were injured in the accident, currently the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital. (Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/xkKqwvo7ex — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

"Some people have sustained major injuries after the electric bus overturned and they are undergoing treatment," said the official, adding that police teams are on the scene and a probe is going on. More details are awaited.

