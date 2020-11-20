New Delhi, November 20: The cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog in Delhi will continue over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius today, i.e. on November 20, which is the lowest minimum temperature in November in at least 14 years. Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD, Delhi said that the dip in the mercury level in the national capital today is due to the snowfall in plain and hilly areas. He added saying that the weather conditions would continue for the next two days, i.e. till Sunday. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

"Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius today - the lowest, in this winter season, which begins from the month of October. This is due to snowfall in plain and hilly areas. This dip in temperature will continue for next 2 days", Srivastava said. Several parts of the national capital have been witnessing cold wave conditions and dense fog as the minimum temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius and five notches below normal. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Deteriorates Into ‘Poor’ Category, No Significant Change Likely in Coming Days.

Prior to November 20, Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2019, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November. According to reports, the all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

