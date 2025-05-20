New Delhi, May 20: An automobile inspection from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirmed that the cause of 25-year-old Priyanka's death at a rides amusement park near Kapashera was due to her safety belt being faulty. The MCD report, which was forwarded to the Delhi Police, stated that the safety harness on the Top Spin ride did not latch properly, and Priyanka fell from almost twenty (20) feet above the ground.

According to police, the ride operator and staff assured guests that all precautions were taken. Priyanka sat next to her fiancé, Nikhil Singh, when the ride began, and within seconds, she slipped and fell from the ride. "It happened so fast; she was right next to me," Nikhil said in his complaint to the police. He added that the operator said he had 18 years of experience. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Knife After He Refuses To Give Beedi in Pul Prahladpur Area; 3 Arrested.

Three people have been apprehended for negligence: Lalit, the ride operator; Dharambir, the on-duty supervisor; and Jagjeet Singh, the park’s operations manager. They have been 'bound down,' which means they must be reachable for police questioning and may not leave the city without giving police notice. The ride has been closed indefinitely and sealed. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body Found in Bed Box, Landlord Among 2 Arrested; Husband on the Run.

Priyanka, a resident of Chanakyapuri, worked with her family as a relationship manager for an insurance company. As the youngest daughter of the family, she had assumed the role of family breadwinner to assist in repaying a family loan. In February, she would be married, and she made her purchases for jewellery and was shopping for a house for her parents.

Seventeen were on the ride when the accident happened, but Priyanka was the only one injured. Her postmortem showed abrasions and deep wounds to her arms and legs. Police have filed a case under BNS sections 289 (careless conduct with machinery) and 106 (culpable negligence causing death), and are continuing their investigations.

