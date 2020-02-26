Delhi Violence: Ajit Doval to Brief PM Narendra Modi And Cabinet About Situation in Trouble Affected Areas in Northeast Delhi

NSA Ajit Doval | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 26: The death toll due to the anti-CAA violence in the national capital has increased to 18. According to government sources quoted in an ANI update, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. He will be briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the situation.

Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. He went to areas like Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take control of the law and order situation. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 18, NSA Ajit Doval Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Northeast Delhi

As per the government sources, NSA has made it clear that lawlessness would not be allowed to remain in the national capital and an adequate number of police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed. The police have been given a free hand to bring the situation under control.

The Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing on Tuesday directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence in Northeast Delhi. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions.