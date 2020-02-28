Delhi Violence: Joint Commissioner OP Mishra Assures Citizens Residing in Chand Bagh to Resume With Their Normal Life Now

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police OP Mishra (Photo Credit: ANI)

Delhi, February 28: The death toll due to the clashes in the national capital shot up to 38. The shops in the trouble-hit Chand Bagh area opened on Thursday and the Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra assured the citizens residing in the area that they may resume with their normal life now. Mishra said, "The opening of shops is a sign of normalcy. This process of normalisation in the area started on Thursday."

According to an ANI tweet, Mishra said, "People here must revive their 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' which got some kind of dent. We've held discussions with Aman Committee here, made elaborate arrangements in view of all devotees who'll go to offer prayers to mosques today."

On Thursday, OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area announced, "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth."

The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Delhi while violence engulfed parts of the national capital. According to the party's mouthpiece Saamana, "When Delhi was burning and when people were showcasing their anger, where was Union Home Minister Amit Shah then? What was he doing? These questions are being raised. 38 people have lost their lives and severe damage to public property has also occurred."