Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Etawah, June 14: Former MP Dharmendra Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Yadav has been admitted to the Sefai Medical College in Etawah after the report found him positive for the infection on Saturday night. According to a government spokesman, the former Samajwadi MP was running a fever after which he underwent COVID-19. Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195.

The health department officials of the district are now doing contact tracing to ascertain the people who came into contact with the former MP. Yadav was a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha from Badaun constituency, in Uttar Pradesh. He was also elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 and re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 from Badaun. Doubling Time of Coronavirus Cases in India Improves to 17.4 Days: Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 13,118 on Friday. Currently, there are 4,858 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 7,875 people have already recovered from the deadly virus. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 385 in Uttar Pradesh.

