Chandigarh, October 30: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with several MLAs is all set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on November 4 to seek his assent to farm bills that have been passed by the Punjab Assembly. The Chief Minister has appealed to MLAs of all political parties to accompany him for a meeting with the President. A statement by the Chief Minister's Office said Singh has appealed to all state MLAs to stand up and rise above party lines in safeguarding the state's interests.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "We have sought time on behalf of all MLAs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to request Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji to accord his assent to the Farm Bills passed by the House. We all propose to call on Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji on 4th November". Farm Bills 2020: More Than Half the Farmers Supporting or Opposing Farm Laws Have No Information About Them, Says Gaon Connection Survey.

Here's the tweet by Capt. Amarinder Singh:

We have sought time on behalf of all MLAs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to request Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji to accord his assent to the Farm Bills passed by the House. We all propose to call on Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji on 4th November. @rashtrapatibhvn — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 29, 2020

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the three farm laws recently enacted by the Centre will sound the “death knell” for the farming community of Punjab as well as the Mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP). Earlier this month, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills to counter the contentious legislations. The chief minister had said that he is duty bound to protect interests of Punjab as the recent Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha clearly exhibited.

