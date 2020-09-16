Chandigarh, September 16: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday appealed to farmers in the state not to block vehicular movements and violate Section 144. Farmers are protesting by blocking roads in Punjab against three legislations brought by the Modi government in Parliament. CM Amarinder Singh also made it clear that no cases will be registered for violating Section 144. Farmer Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? Know All About These.

Section 144, which bans large gatherings, has been imposed in Punjab in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Chief Minister also said cases registered against farmers for violating Section 144 will be taken back. "FIRs already registered against farmers protesting in violation of Section 144 would be withdrawn," Singh told media persons outside the Governor’s House after submitting a memorandum against the anti-farmer Bills. SAD Opposes Farm-related Essential Commodities Bill.

Singh also said the Centre's legislations would ruin Punjab and its agriculture, adding that the state Congress and his government were with the farmers. The ordinances would pave the way for ending the MSP regime, which will spell doom for Punjab, and in fact the whole nation, he further asserted. Farmers are protesting in various parts of the country against the three agriculture-related Bill tabled in Parliament.

The contentious legislations are the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

