New Delhi, December 9: Farmer leaders at Singhu Border received a draft proposal from the Government of India on Wednesday. Manjeet Singh, BKU State President, Doaba informed that now they will hold discussions on the proposal sent by Government of India.

Farmers continue their protests at the Singhu border, a day after talks with Home Minister Amit Shah failed to end the deadlock. The farmer leaders have clearly stated that if Centre's proposal is on the repeal of the contentious laws, only then they will consider. Farmers' Protest Updates: 'If Centre's Proposal is on Repeal of the Bill, Only Then We Will Take Note, Not Amendment', Says Farmers' Leader.

"All three farm laws should be repealed. This is our demand. If the proposal talks of only amendments then we will reject it," said Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab at Singhu border.

Farmer Leaders at Singhu Border Receive Draft Proposal From Centre:

Farmer Leaders at Singhu Border Receive Draft Proposal From Centre:

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

