New Delhi, December 22: A group of farmers who are protesting at the Singhu border have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using their blood, seeking withdrawal of the Centre's three farm laws. Besides writing the letter to lodge protest against the farm laws, the farmers also donated blood at a camp set up at Singhu border, India Today report said on Tuesday. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

"Good morning Narendra Modi ji, we are writing this letter with our blood. You are the Prime Minister of our country, elected by our votes. By enacting these three laws, the farmers have been betrayed. We request of you to take back these laws," the letter reads. Some farmers wrote messages, using their blood, which read: "Take back black law", "we reject black laws, please take back." Farmers' Protest: Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

The blood donation camp at the protest site was organised by Ludhiana-based Bhai Ghaniya Ji Mission Sewa Society. Hundreds of protesting farmers donated blood today. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

These legislations allow farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets. They also aim at allowing contract farming under which they could enter into supply agreements with private firms for remunerative and pre-decided prices. However, the farmers are of the view that the new farm laws would eventually lead to suspension of the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

