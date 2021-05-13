Hyderabad, May 13: In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old woman in Telangana's Suryapet district was reportedly robbed for gold jewellery after fraudsters, posing as government employees, gave her sedatives in the name of COVID-19 medicine. The incidence took place on Monday, when the victim, identified as R Yellamma was alone at her home. The police has registered a complaint and launched an investigation in the matter. Delhi Robbery: Auto-Rickshaw Driver’s House Robbed in Shiv Vihar Area, Jewellery Along With Rs 25 Lakh Cash Stolen.

As per report, Yellamma was alone at her Kuda Kuda village in Chivvemla mandal, when at 11:30 AM on Monday, some people approached her claiming to be government employees, distributing medicines for protection against COVID-19. The victim, initially, refused to take the tablets as she was administered with both the doses of vaccine, however the accused insisted and she took four tablets that they offered, as reported by the Times of India. Rajasthan Robbery: Miscreants Manage To Cut ICICI Bank ATM Machine in Bhiwadi, Rob About Rs 6 Lakh Cash.

The fraudsters returned after 10 minutes and gave one more tablet to Yellamma, following which she dozed off and the accused stole her gold chain. "When she woke up at 4.30 pm, her three tolas gold chain was missing,” police told the TOI. A complaint has been filled under Section 420 and 380 of the IPC against the accused, according to the complaint made by the victim.

