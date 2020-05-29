Fuel Prices Hiked in Jammu and Kashmir; Petrol Rate Increased by Rs 2 Per Litre, Diesel Rate by Rs 1 Per Litre

Indian Oil fuel station. | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, May 29: Petrol and diesel will become expensive in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, June 1, after the Union Territory government hiked the auto fuel prices. According to the update, the petrol will become expensive by Rs 2 per litre. Similarly, the diesel will become costly by Rs 1 per litre. The new rates will be effective from June 1.

The increase in fuel prices comes at a time when the country is under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread. This step has been taken to generate revenue. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, several economic activities have come to a standstill. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in Delhi as Kejriwal Government Increases VAT; Petrol Rate Increased by Rs 1.67 Per Litre, Diesel Rate by Rs 7.10 Per Litre.

ANI Tweet:

The government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir increases the rate of tax on the sale of petrol and diesel in the union territory by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per litre respectively. The new rates will be effective from 1st June. — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

According to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's Friday morning update, Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 2,036 COVID-19 cases. Till now, 859 patients have recovered from the infection, while 27 deaths have been reported.