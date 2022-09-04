Mumbai, September 4: On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) started the Hop On and Hop Off (HO-HO) bus services for devotees who are visiting Ganpati pandals across the city. The BEST will be running overnight air-conditioned bus services, which came into effect on September 3.

According to report in the Indian Express, the BEST bus services will operate from Saturday, September 3 to Thursday, September 8 between 10 pm and 6 am. The BEST bus Hop On Hop Off bus service will be held at an interval of 25 minutes. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC Makes 162 Artificial Ponds for Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai, 73 Natural Sites Available for Immersion.

The AC HO-HO bus services will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and end at Wadala Bus Depot. The bus route will include stops such as Metro, Girgaon Church, Prarthana Samaj, Tardeo, Nagpada, Byculla Station (E), Jijamata Udyan, Lalbaug, Hindmata, Dadar Station (E), and Wadala Depot.

A BEST official said that the fare of the air-conditioned HO-HO service will be Rs 60. It must be noted that the bus pass will be valid for Ordinary, Limited, and AC service during late night hours. "This service is helpful for devotees who will be able to break their journey for darshan at a Ganesh mandal and may again avail the next bus service to go to another Ganesh pandal," the official added.

