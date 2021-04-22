New Delhi, April 22: A complaint has been filed against BJP MP from East Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir by one Leher Sethi for "hoarding Fabiflu at a time when Delhi Residents are scrambling for it!." This comes after Gambhir had tweeted that "People of East Delhi can get ‘Fabiflu’ from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription"

The Twitter user also said that Gambhir's act is "deeply concerning" as the pharmacies and chemists provide the medicines to patients are available all through the day, 24x7 by the politician is only providing it between 10 am to 5 pm. 'FabiFlu Available at My MP Office For Free,' Gautam Gambhir Tells People in East Delhi; Pawan Khera Asks 'How Did You Procure It?'

FabiFlu is an anti-viral drug that is approved by the DGCI for the treatment of COVID-19 in India. Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the health infrastructure across the country is struggling to meet the needs of the patients. Shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds in hospital, medicines for treatment of the infection is highly troublesome. COVID-19 Drug FabiFlu Launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Priced at Rs 103 Per Tablet.

The cases of coronavirus are witnessing a steep surge across the country, with 3,14,835 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the official data by the health ministry released on Thursday. This marks the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).