Panaji, July 2: Two days after a ruling BJP MLA tested positive for Covid-19, Speaker of the Goa assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday urged all legislators to get themselves tested.

"Definitely, it is better to have tests done. MLAs often have to rush to sites where Covid cases are detected. People expect MLAs to help. By default they come in contact with some persons there, when they reach the spot," Patnekar told reporters here. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

"I request all MLAs to go for self-testing. It is my appeal to them," Patnekar said.

The Speaker's comment comes a few days after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik convened the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly from July 27. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said, that the BJP MLA who had tested positive was part of a meeting of the ruling legislators, but added that social distancing norms were followed at the meet, which was held last month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).