Mumbai, July 28: The Indian markets opened in the green tracking firm cues from the global markets. Investors will keep an eye on the coronavirus trends, corporate results, and stock-specific developments for the market trend. The Sensex was trading at 38,103, up 170 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 11,199, up 67 points at 9:20 am on Tuesday.

US stocks advanced on Monday, bolstered by solid gains in major tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 114.88 points. The S&P 500 rose 23.78 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 173.09 points. COVID-19 Global Tally Update: List of 10 Countries With Maximum Number of Cases.

Talking about the oil prices, it increased for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by support for demand coming from efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and a weakening of the dollar that makes crude cheaper for global buyers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).