Mumbai, August 10: Gold and silver prices in India have increased on Monday after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were up 0.46 percent to Rs 55,040 per 10 gram. The silver futures jumped 1.43 percent to Rs 75,220 per kg. According to reports, gold prices in India are up more than 40 percent so far this year.

Talking about the global rates, gold prices were steady today after a steep fall in the previous session. The increase in the gold rates was on the back of the rising coronavirus cases and the increasing US-China tensions. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.15 Lakh With 62,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,007 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

According to the Good Returns.com, the price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold was Rs 55,270 in Mumbai. On the other hand, 10-gram 24-carat gold is priced at Rs Rs 56,520 in Kolkata. Talking about the Indian stock market, Sensex was trading at 38,302, up 261 on the back of firm global cues.

